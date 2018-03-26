Park coach Rich Jacob talks to his team in the locker room prior to playing Albany Academy for the Class A final of the New York State Federation Cup at the Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday March 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park guard Noah Hutchins is all smiles in the locker room prior to playing Albany Academy the Class A final of the New York State Federation Cup at the Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday March 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Parku2019s John Orogun and Albany Academyu2019s Marcus Filien battle for a rebound during first half action of the Class A final of the New York State Federation Cup at the Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday March 25, 2018. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park starting five prior to playing Albany Academy during first half action of the Class A final of the New York State Federation Cup at the Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday March 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Parku2019s Noah Hutchins is introduced prior to playing Albany Academy for the Class A final of the New York State Federation Cup at the Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday March 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park guard Noah Hutchins drives to the basket against Albany Academy during first half action of the Class A final of the New York State Federation Cup at the Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday March 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park guard Daniel Scott drives to the basket against Albany Academy during first half action of the Class A final of the New York State Federation Cup at the Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday March 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park center Ulian Eziukwu and Albany Academyu2019s Marcus Filien during first half action of the Class A final of the New York State Federation Cup at the Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday March 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Parku2019s Quentin Nnagbo shoots against Albany Academy during first half action of the Class A final of the New York State Federation Cup at the Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday March 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Parku2019s John Orogun defends Albany Academyu2019s Marcus Filien during first half action of the Class A final of the New York State Federation Cup at the Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday March 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Parku2019s Quentin Nnagbo cannot control a rebound against Albany Academy during first half action of the Class A final of the New York State Federation Cup at the Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday March 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park forward Brandon Smith dribbles against Albany Academy during first half action of the Class A final of the New York State Federation Cup at the Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday March 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park guard Noah Hutchins makes the winning basket to defeat Albany Academy 59-57 to win the Class A final of the New York State Federation Cup at the Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday March 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park coach Rich Jcob celebrates a 59-57 victory over Albany Academy during in the Class A final of the New York State Federation Cup at the Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday March 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Parku2019s John Orogun celebrates a 59-57 victory over Albany Academy in the Class A final of the New York State Federation Cup at the Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday March 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park celebrates 59-57 victory over Albany Academy during for the Class A final of the New York State Federation Cup at the Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday March 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Parku2019s John Orogun celebrates victory over Albany Academy for the Class A final of the New York State Federation Cup at the Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday March 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Parku2019s John Orogun consoles Ulian Eziukwu after defeating Albany Academy during for the Class A final of the New York State Federation Cup at the Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday March 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park defender Quentin Nnagbo blocks the shot of Albany Academyu2019s Michael Grandinetti during second half action of the Class A final of the New York State Federation Cup at the Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday March 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Albany Academyu2019s Andre Jackson dunks against Park during second half action of the Class A final of the New York State Federation Cup at the Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday March 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Parku2019s Ulian Eziukwu is fouled by Albany Academyu2019s Marcus Filien during second half action of the Class A final of the New York State Federation Cup at the Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday March 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park coach Rich Jacob against Albany Academy during second half action of the Class A final of the New York State Federation Cup at the Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday March 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Parku2019s Noah Hutchins and the championship medal after defeating Albany Academy for the Class A final of the New York State Federation Cup at the Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday March 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Parku2019s Quentin Nnagbo celebrates after defeating Albany Academy for the Class A final of the New York State Federation Cup at the Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday March 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Parku2019s Ulian Eziukwu battles for a rebound against Albany Academy during second half action of the Class A final of the New York State Federation Cup at the Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday March 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park players congratulate Noah Nutchins after defeating Albany Academy 59-57 to win the Class A final of the New York State Federation Cup at the Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday March 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park players congratulate Noah Hutchins after he scored to defeat Albany Academy 59-57 at the buzzer for the Class A final of the New York State Federation Cup at the Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday March 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Parku2019s Ulian Eziukwu hugs Noah Hutchins after defeating Albany Academy 59-57 to win the Class A final of the New York State Federation Cup at the Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday March 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park defeats Albany Academy, 59-57, to win the Class A final of the New York State Federation Cup at the Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday March 25, 2018.
Share this article