Free movie, talk targets military women

A conversation about women's role in military forces will is scheduled for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Buffalo History Museum.

Women from the Niagara Falls International Airport Air Reserve Station, American Gold Star Mothers and Veterans One-stop Center of WNY will share their experiences.

Discussion points will include the role of women in active duty, especially in combat.

A screening of "Return" -- the 2011 film chronicling the story of a soldier's return to her family, friends and employment after serving a tour of duty – will follow the discussion.

The free event is cosponsored by the Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park. The history museum is at One Museum Court, at the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Nottingham Terrace.