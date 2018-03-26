First 40s and 50s of March arrive for month's final week

For 25 straight days, the daily high temperature in Buffalo has fallen in the 30s.

That streak — and the nearly three weeks of below-normal temperatures — is finally expected to be snapped today, National Weather Service forecasts show.

High pressure, and some warmer air, is expected to grace the Buffalo Niagara region.

Plenty of sunshine is expected Monday with high temperatures near 47 degrees.

A clear overnight is forecast with temperatures dropping back toward the melting point, forecasters said.

Then, even warmer temperatures, with precipitation, are forecast to enter the picture Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday, the weather service said.

Forecasters expect an approaching frontal zone will bring rain showers by Tuesday afternoon.

Southerly winds gusting to near 30 mph are possible. The southerly flow is forecast to push temperatures into the upper 40s, forecasters said.

Showers are also expected overnight Tuesday with temperatures staying in the mid-40s as the southerly flow stays in place. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible, the weather service said.

More rain is forecast Wednesday with highs in the low 50s.

Forecasters expect partial sunshine to return by Thursday with another day in the lower 50s.

The average high temperature for the last week in March is the mid to upper 40s.

The last above-normal day for temperature in Buffalo came on a 38-degree day on March 7.

Overall, March was running about 3.5 degrees below-normal for temperature, and nearly 11 inches more than normal for snowfall.