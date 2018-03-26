Facebook will hold business and workforce training in Buffalo

Facebook has chosen to "boost" a handful of cities, and Buffalo is one of them.

The Facebook Community Boost program is designed to help small businesses, nonprofits, workers and job seekers develop digital and social media skills.

Representatives from Facebook will set up shop for three to five days in downtown Buffalo this summer to provide digital skills training, tools and education. The dates and location have yet to be determined.

In its research of how small businesses use digital media, Facebook found that three in four Buffalo employers said digital skills were important, while six in 10 specifically said social media skills were important. Fewer than four in 10 small businesses said where a candidate went to school is important, Facebook said.

Facebook kicked off the program in St. Louis, Mo., on Monday. The other cities chosen during this round are Columbus, Ohio; Hampton, Va.; Phoenix; Minneapolis; Helena, Mont.; Denver; and East Palo Alto/Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook plans to extend the program to 30 cities.

Facebook has been roiled by controversy, as the Federal Trade Commission announces it is investigating the company's data privacy practices.