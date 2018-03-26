Driver from last summer's ax-in-car-roof incident gets probation

The Java man arrested four times in 10 days last summer – once after police found him in a car with no doors, windows or plates but with an ax in its roof – will spend the next five years on probation.

Jared T. Price, 21, had been charged with criminal mischief for kicking and damaging a state trooper's vehicle after one arrest, plus burglary for entering a building without permission, violating an order of protection, driving while ability impaired by drugs and driving while ability was impaired by a combination of drugs.

He also was fined a total of $2,000 and paid $2,750 restitution for damage to the police vehicle.

Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O'Geen was disappointed with the sentence. He wanted the maximum term allowed under the plea deal, which would have been 4 2/3 to 14 years in prison.

"The people do not believe that the video evidence in this case supported the idea that the defendant’s destructive behavior could be excused through his drug use," O'Geen said. "It is clear from the videos that the defendant’s behavior only turned when things were not going to go his way."

The DA said Price endangered a deputy sheriff when he tried to disable wires in his vehicle and that "this behavior should never be tolerated or excused."

"He broke into a house, drove while under the influence of drugs, violated an order of protection and then damaged the officer’s vehicle. All within a 2-3 week period of time. Mr. Price knew exactly what he was doing and why,” O’Geen said.