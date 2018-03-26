Deliveryman clubbed with baseball bat, robbed of pizza and wings

A driver for Mr. Ventry's Pizza was assaulted and robbed Saturday night while trying to deliver an order to a Linwood Avenue address, Niagara Falls police reported.

The 52-year-old man told police he was delivering an order of pizza and chicken wings to an address in the 1800 block of Linwood Avenue in Niagara Falls at about 9:30 p.m. when a man came out of an alleyway and hit him over the head with what he thinks was a baseball bat. Dazed, the man said he turned toward his assailant and was struck twice more on the side of the head and once on the hand as he attempted to block a blow.

The robber then took the $40 food delivery and fled back into the alleyway. Police said they later recovered the stolen items in the same area.

The victim suffered a 3-inch gash to the top of his head and a 2-inch cut to the side of his head, police said, and was bleeding heavily before being taken to Mount St. Mary's Hospital for treatment.

The attacker was described as a large-build white male, about 6 feet tall and 240 pounds with a long brown beard. He wore a gray hoodie and a camouflage jacket.