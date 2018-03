In Monday's [BN] Blitz Daily Drive Podcast, Paul Peck and Kevin Sylvester of Buffalo Sport Page discuss their surprise at former Bill E.J. Gaines' bargain-basement new contract with the Cleveland Browns.

0:00 E.J. Gaines signs with the Browns

2:00 Why did the Bills let him go?

3:30 What was the market for Gaines?

5:00 Did the Bills really "want" Gaines from the Rams?

9:00 Two-minute drill: Sean McDermott's first-year lessons