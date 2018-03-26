CURIONE, Evelyn E.

CURIONE - Evelyn E. Age 97, of Pekin, NY, March 24, 2018, wife of the late Peter Curione, Sr.; mother of JoAnn (Donald) Kantner, Peter (Claire) Curione, Jr., Philip Curione, Charles (Kathleen) Curione, Louise (Michael) Kent and Patrick (Cindy) Curione; also survived by 18 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Charles and Harry Ayers. Her family will be present on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Rd., Sanborn, NY. Private Funeral Services will be held at the wishes of her family. Memorials may be made in her name to the Pekin Fire Co. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com, for guest register.