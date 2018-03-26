Couple escapes safely as fire damages their home in Boston

A couple escaped without injury Sunday evening as a fire that started in an attached garage damaged their home at 7051 Liebler Road, Boston, Patchin Volunteer Fire Company Chief Bob Gallagher reported.

“We entered the front of the house and stopped the fire from spreading and we saved the house,” Gallagher said.

He said that the couple was eating dinner when the blaze began and got out safely. They are staying with neighbors, he added.

A damage estimate was not immediately available, Gallagher said. He noted that a new Jeep Liberty SUV inside the garage and a new riding lawn mower were destroyed. A gas grill is suspected as the cause of the fire, but an investigation is incomplete, he said.

Assisting Patchin firefighters on the call, which came in at 7:21 p.m., were volunteers from Boston, North Boston, Hillcrest and Colden.