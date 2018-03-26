College Power 10: Our weekly ranking of the best in WNY collegiate athletics

The College Power 10 ranks the top performers each week in Western New York collegiate athletics.

1. Ally Power: The University at Buffalo junior pitcher threw her first no-hitter in the Bulls' 9-1 victory in the opener of a three-game series against Eastern Michigan. She struck out five and walked three in five scoreless innings, propelling UB to its first Mid-American Conference victory of the season.

2. Connor Mergler: The Buffalo State senior swimmer ended his collegiate career on a high note, tying for fourth in the 100 freestyle at the NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships. He was named an All-American for a sixth time and broke the school record with a 44.11 finish. Mergler (Williamsville North) will graduate with nine school records under his belt.

3. Cierra Dillard: UB women's basketball's historic season ended in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, but she did everything she could to keep the Bulls' dream alive. The Rochester native scored 29 points in addition to her six assists, six steals and three rebounds in UB's 79-63 loss to the defending national champion South Carolina.

4. Connor Fields: The star Albany lacrosse attackman and former Bishop Timon-St. Jude Tiger broke the Great Danes' all-time career goals record on Saturday against UMass-Lowell. After suffering a knee injury in the first half, he scored his 191st, passing Miles Thompson, on the All-time Albany list, then left the game. Fields' injury is a sprained right knee ligament, but he has been cleared to play against Harvard on Wednesday.

5. James Duffy: The Hilbert men's lacrosse attackman and Hamburg grad scored six goals and five assists in the Hawks' 26-1 beatdown of La Roche on Saturday. His 11 points in the home opener exceeded his point total from his three other games this season combined.

6. Ruiz Martinez: The junior tennis player tied Daemen's single-season program for victories when he defeated Jakob Ljungberg of Saint Thomas Aquinas in three sets for his 13th win of the year. Martinez has won five straight singles matches, pushing his personal record to 13-6 this season.

7. Ryan McKee: The senior Canisius men's lacrosse attackman scored with 2:06 remaining in regulation to lift the Golden Griffins to a 13-12 comeback victory against Siena. The final tally capped a four-goal game for McKee, who is tied for second on the team with 16 goals on the season. Carter Stefaniak also had a memorable performance, scoring a career-high five goals in the Griffs' MAAC opener.

8. UB women's tennis: The Bulls won their sixth straight and snapped Eastern Michigan's nine-match winning streak. The doubles point was the difference as the Bulls moved to 2-0 in the MAC with a 4-3 road victory.

9. Erie Community College men's basketball: The 13th-seeded Kats upset four-seed Louisburg in the first round of the NJCAA Division II Men's Basketball National Championship Tournament, but fell to defending champion Southwestern (Iowa) Community College in the second round two days later. ECC finished sixth after defeating Danville Area CCe and losing to Arkansas State Mid-South in consolation games.

10. Jermaine Crumpton, Matt Mobley and Wes Clark: The trio of Big 4 men's basketball players will to participate in the first 3X3U National Championship, a 3-on-3 tournament in San Antonio that kicks off Friday. Teams are made up of four seniors from the same collegiate conference, with the winner earning $13,750. Canisius' Crumpton (Niagara Falls) will compete with the MAAC team, St. Bonaventure's Mobley with the Atlantic 10 and UB's Clark with the MAC team.

Honorable mention:

St. Bonaventure's Danny Gianniny was named the Atlantic 10's golf Rookie of the Week for the third time this season. He's the first Bonnie to earn the honor three times since Josh Stauffer, now an assistant coach with the team, in 2013-14.

Daemen women's bowling finished fourth in the East Coast Conference Championship Tournament, its highest ever finish.

Fredonia diver Christian Krasnek (Springville Griffith) finished 16th in the men's 3-meter at the NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championship meet.

Niagara County Community College baseball coach Matt Clingersmith earned the 400th win of his college career against Dakota County Technical College.

Niagara and Canisius women's lacrosse both won their MAAC openers. The Purple Eagles started out hot, scoring the first five goals of the game in a 13-12 victory against Iona. The Golden Griffins needed a late comeback, rallying from down 8-5 to beat Manhattan, 11-8.

Medaille men's lacrosse coach Dan Patrone was named the head coach of the Hungarian national team for this summer's FIL World Lacrosse Championships in Israel.

Previous Power 10s

Week One

Week Two

Week Three

Week Four

Week Five

Week Six

Week Seven

Week Eight

Week Nine

Week 10

Week 11

Week 12

Week 13

Week 14

Week 15

Week 16

Week 17

Week 18

Week 19

Week 20

Week 21

Week 22

Week 23

Week 24

Week 25

Week 26

Week 27