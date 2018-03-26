CAMPBELL, Nancy L. (Ruch)

Deaths Death Notices
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest March 24, 2018. Beloved wife of Thomas M. Campbell; devoted mother of Sherri (Michael) Seaman and the late Thomas F. (Shirley J.) Campbell; cherished grandmother of Sean, Kaeley, Thomas G., and Ryan; sister of Carol (Mann) Pollock and the late Robert Ruch; sister-in-law of David N. (Gay W.) Campbell; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Donations may be made in Nancy's memory to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the SPCA. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
