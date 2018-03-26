[BN] Blitz newsletter: McDermott details his process at coaching symposium

After one year as head coach of the Buffalo Bills, Sean McDermott speaks like a grizzled vet.

"It's like I went into a battle and I came out and I survived. I got some scars, though," was McDermott's message to a group of assistant coaches from each of the NFL's 32 franchises during a career development symposium ahead of the league's annual meeting this week in Orlando, Fla.

"McDermott's objective was to provide as much of an inside look of what it took for him to both land his dream job and how to go about getting off to a promising start," Vic Carucci writes. "He made certain to pound home the idea that preparation was the key to both landing a head-coaching position and having the chance for any sort of immediate success."

Remembering Ralph: Sunday marked four years since the announcement of original Buffalo Bills owner Ralph Wilson Jr.'s death. Take a look back at his 95-year life here.

Roster shuffling: The Bills lost one cornerback named Gaines on Friday in free agency and now they could be adding another. Also, Buffalo released defensive end Ryan Davis on Friday and free agent wide receiver Jordan Matthews reportedly visited the Green Bay Packers.

Inside the Bills: Jay Skurski reassesses the team's positional needs after the first week of free agency.

Skurski's mailbag: Which QB prospect best fits Brian Daboll's offense?

Path to the Passer series: USC's Sam Darnold is a gunslinger who may go No. 1. | Is Josh Rosen a natural fit for the Bills? | Mason Rudolph presents plenty to like in a quarterback prospect ... with one notable exception. | Is Josh Allen worth a ransom? | Is Baker Mayfield the next Drew Brees?

The answer we've all been waiting for: What is a catch? The NFL's competition committee feels confident it has simplified the rules of reception. Mark Gaughan detailed the committee's three requirements for a catch here.

Offseason monitor: Bookmark this page to stay up to date on the latest activity and key developments during the Bills offseason.

