Black Forest Adler closed – but not permanently, owner says

Regular customers were baffled March 24 when they found German family restaurant Black Forest Adler closed.

Don't panic, spaetzle lovers: The owners say the restaurant will be back.

Located at 2447 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, the place is known for schnitzel, sausages and the Swabian specialties of chef-owner Gerhard Braun.

The restaurant couldn't open March 24 after losing kitchen staff members, said Laura Braun, Gerhard's wife and partner.

Since they have to get the kitchen staffed up again, they decided to take a short vacation, she said. They hope to reopen in early April, she said.

