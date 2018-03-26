Bacon Brothers to rock the Bear's Den

The Bacon Brothers will perform at 8 p.m. July 27 in the Bear's Den Showroom at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino (310 Fourth St., Niagara Falls).

Comprised of long-time actor Kevin Bacon and his Emmy-winning composer brother Michael, the blues and folk rocking pair has become a regular attraction at the Seneca Casinos over the years.

The duo has released seven albums, the most recent being "36 Cents" in 2014.

Tickets start at $75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 30 through the 8 Clans or the Club Store inside Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Ticketmaster or charge by phone at 800-745-3000.