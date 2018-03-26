AJ McCarron eyes early arrival to Buffalo: 'We've got some plans in the works'

AJ McCarron returned to his hometown of Mobile, Ala., following the initial whirlwind after he signed as a free agent with the Bills.

McCarron, who has been working out at South Alabama in the offseason, said he plans to return to Buffalo a week before the team begins offseason workouts April 16.

"I have to get the whole living situation set up," he said on the John Murphy Show. "I want to meet with the staff and start talking to get a mindset on the offense to get going on whatever we have to do to be successful.

"We’ve got some plans in the works, and I can’t wait to get up there and get things going."

McCarron noted that he has not learned many specifics about the offense yet, other than spending some brief time with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, whom he knows from the University of Alabama.

McCarron already did some early scouting on a place to live when he was in town. He plans to get the house set up, and his wife and 22-month-old son will remain in Alabama until it gets a bit warmer in Western New York.

McCarron likened the enthusiasm he experienced in Buffalo to what he saw at the University of Alabama.

"From the time we landed, Bills fans have shown us great love and support and we really appreciate it," he said. "It really feels like I’m back at the University of Alabama. The passion the city has for football, it’s something special. It's an honor and a blessing to be a part of it.

"I know we might draft a guy, but I'm going to work my tail off to prove to the organization and the city that I won’t let them down."