Canisius will attempt to end its string of seven men's lacrosse losses to Hobart when it faces the Statesmen at 7 tonight at the Demske Sports Complex.

Canisius is 4-3 while Hobart is 3-5, with two of the losses to nationally ranked Penn State and Georgetown.

The Griffs are coming off a 13-12 victory at Siena on Saturday. Siena owns 12-11 victory at Hobart.

Hobart leads the all-time rivalry against Canisius, 17-1. The Griffs' only win was in 2010, 8-7, in overtime at Demske.

Junior Chris Aslanian leads Hobart with 15 goals and 31 points. Sophomore attack Eric Holden has 17 goals and 26 points while freshman Ryan Archer has 12 goals and 22 points.

Tristan Dougherty, a junior from Bishop Timon-St. Jude has made three starts in goal and has an 0-2 record for Hobart this season. Sophomore Sam Lucchesi has started the other five game, going 3-3.

Senior Connor Kearnan leads Canisius in assists (25) and points (36). Kearnan is ranked in the top 10 nationally in both assists (3.57/3rd) and points (5.14/9th) per game.

Sophomore Carter Stefaniak is second on the team in scoring and has a team-high 17 goals.

Senior midfielder Steven Coss, who was named the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, has 23 points after his six-point game against Siena.

It's the first home game for Canisius since March 4. With a Saturday MAAC game at Marist coming up on Saturday

Women's lacrosse

Niagara (4-5) at Rutgers (4-6): The Purple Eagles will play their final nonconference game of the season at 7 p.m. at High Point Solutions Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.

Niagara is coming off a 13-12 home win over Iona. Rachel MacCheyne leads the team with 29 goals and 37 points.

Rutgers' record includes two Big 10 Conference losses to Penn State and Ohio State.

Basketball

Niagara will induct its 1969-70 men's basketball team into its Athletics Hall of Fame. The date of the event and the rest of Hall of Fame Class of 2018 will be announced later.

That Purple Eagles team, coached by Frank Layden, and led by star guard Calvin Murphy was the first Niagara team to play in the NCAA tournament and finished with a 22-7 record after starting 11-0 and winning the All-College Tournament in Oklahoma City. NU defeated Ivy League champion Penn in the first round, but lost to Villanova in the East Regional in Columbia, S.C. and to North Carolina State in the regional consolation game.

Eight members from the team previously had been inducted into the Niagara Hall of Fame as individuals. They are: Murphy, Layden, Mike Brown, Bob Churchwell, Steve Schafer, Marshall Wingate, Mike Gormley (athletic trainer), and Dr. Alphonso Bax (team physician).