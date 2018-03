YOUNG, Lila Mae

YOUNG - Lila Mae March 22, 2018. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 31, 2018, at 11 AM at Greater Faith Bible Tabernacle, 391 Edison Ave., where funeral services will follow at 12 Noon. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC.