'Women in the Military' is topic of History Museum program

Women who have served in the armed forces, their loved ones and people who serve them will take part in "Women in the Military," presented from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Buffalo History Museum, on Elmwood Avenue at Nottingham Terrace.

The program, which is free and open to the public, will explore the history of women in the military and controversies about where and how they should serve, especially their role in combat. There also will be discussion about how women may struggle in their post-service lives.

Presenters include women from the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, Gold Star Mothers and Veterans One-Stop Center. The program will be followed by a screening of the 2011 film “Return,” about the difficulties faced by a female soldier when she comes home from active duty and tries to fit back into everyday life.

The event is co-sponsored by the Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park and the Buffalo History Museum.