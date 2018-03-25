WISHOLEK, Lucille B. (Kulpinski)

Of Lackawanna, NY, went to meet the Lord March 17, 2018. Beloved wife and best friend of Ronald S. Wisholek; wonderful mom of Roni (Robert) Bukovscak and Dr. Deborah (Brian) Wisholek-Fischer; cherished grandmother of Tabitha and Brandon; adored Babcia of Rostin, Wyatt, Gatlin and Owen; dear daughter of Helen Katra and the late Walter Kulpinski; sister of Phyllis (late Raymond) Szyper, Jean (Maurice) Schenk and Dorothy (George Fuchs) Kulpinski. No prior visitation. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com