WISHER, Anita (Poliseno)

Of Lackawanna, entered into rest March 22, 2018; beloved wife of the late Raymond A. Wisher; devoted mother of Ronald (Ann Marie) Wisher and Lawrence (Karen) Wisher; cherished grandmother of five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Angelo and Angelina Poliseno; dear sister of Raymond (late Joann) Poliseno and the late Jean (late John) DeSantis, late Dominic (late Bernice) Poliseno, late Ann (late Nick) Gappen and late Linda Eagan; fond sister-in-law of William (Ellie) Eagan; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, corner Ridge Rd. and South Park Ave., Lackawanna, on Tuesday morning at 10:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anita's memory to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240-0590 or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com