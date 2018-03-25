WILSON, Carol S.

WILSON - Carol S. Age 101, passed away March 21, 2018 at the W.C.C.H, Warsaw. Predeceased by her husband, Jesse L. Wilson; a son, Bruce Wilson; a brother, Jack Schwab; and a sister, Jane Austin. Survived by 2 daughters, Barbara (Charles) Halvorsen of West Seneca and Pamela (William) Lambert of Iowa; a son, Peter Wilson of Gainesville; a daughter-in-law, Annemarie Lorenzen; 9 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Weeks Funeral Home, Warsaw, NY has arrangements.