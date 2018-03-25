WILLIAMS, Roland E. "Ron"

Of Orchard Park, entered into rest March 21, 2018; beloved husband of Martha P. Haines; devoted father of Mark (Gina) Williams, David (Amanda) Williams and Margaret (Christopher P.) Michaels; cherished grandfather of Christopher S. Michaels, Elizabeth Michaels DDS, Alexandra Michaels, Benjamin Michaels and Ruth Williams (Maxwell Atkinson); loving son of the late Virgil and Helen Williams; dear brother of the late Betty, Jeanne and Donald; also survived by a niece and nephews. No prior visitation. Private service. Interment Oakwood Cemetery, East Aurora. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel). Your online condolences may be made at

