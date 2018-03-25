William P. Mailey, 86, structural engineer and bridge contracting executive

Nov. 20, 1931 – March 23, 2018

William P. Mailey, a structural engineer and executive in a bridge contracting company, died Friday in his Hamburg home after a lengthy illness. He was 86.

Born in Buffalo, the son of Irish immigrants, he attended School 29, graduated from Buffalo Technical High School and studied at the University of Buffalo.

After serving in the Army during the Korean War, Mr. Mailey worked as a draftsman for MacManney Steel Co. In 1964, he became a structural engineer at the Bridge Services Division of R.J. Anthony Co. and went on to be chief estimator and president of the division. Known to his colleagues as “Mr. Bridges," he retired three months ago.

An avid tennis player, he won many trophies and led a Hamburg Racquet Club team to compete in the U.S. Tennis Association’s National Seniors Tournament in 1991.

Mr. Mailey also enjoyed gardening, golf, ballroom dancing and the theater. He and his wife of 65 years, the former Mary Jeffers, traveled extensively.

Survivors also include four daughters, Maureen Holmberg, Kathleen, Diane and Elizabeth Wolff; a son, Chris; a brother, Douglas; 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Bernadette’s Catholic Church, 5930 Abbott Road, Orchard Park.