WERNEIWSKI - Eugene March 21, 2018; beloved husband of 62 years to the late Charlotte P. (nee Matula) Werneiwski; devoted father of James (Cheryl) Werneiwski, Robert (Patricia) Werneiwski, Diane (Robert) Redd, Thomas Werneiwski and Joseph (Michelle) Werneiwski; cherished grandfather of Michael (fiancee Didi Mamaligas), Alison and Kendall; dear brother of Elsie Waclawski. The family will be present Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.) where a Funeral Service will be held Wednesday at 10 AM. Gene was a proud member of American Legion Post #1041. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations in Gene's memory may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com