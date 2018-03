SZUMINSKI, George

SZUMINSKI - George March 17, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Kuziemkowski); dearest father of Todd Szuminski and the late Jeffrey and Darryl Szuminski; brother of Jacqueline (Thomas) White; brother-in-law of Jack (Jean) Kuziemkowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME.