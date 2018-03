SZELEST, Paul H.

SZELEST - Paul H. Age 68, passed away Tuesday, March 13, 2018, born in Buffalo, NY on August 24, 1949, resided in Tampa, FL since 1976. Paul is survived by his loving wife, Virginia Szelest and son, Stephen Szelest. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Wendy Szelest, and his brother, Tom Szelest. Graveside service, Monday, April 2, 2018 at 11 AM at the Garden of Memories Cemetery.