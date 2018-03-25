Smoking in bed blamed for fire in Falls mission apartment

A 53-year-old man suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation late Saturday in a fire at the Ivanhoe supportive housing apartments, 1590 Buffalo Ave. The victim told investigators that the fire started when he was smoking in bed.

The man told police that part of his cigarette fell into his bed around 11:50 p.m. and that before he could locate it, the bed ignited in flames. He suffered a burn to his hand before safely escaping the building. No other injuries were reported.

At least seven pieces of firefighting equipment responded to the fire. The apartment where the fire occurred was damaged but other residences in the building and an adjacent structure were still habitable, according to the mission.