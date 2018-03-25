SKIBINSKI, Geraldine H. (Andry)

March 20, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Andrew "Skip" Skibinski Jr., who passed on April 18, 2016. Devoted mother of Andrew A. (Shannon), David A. (Marsha), Gary A. and the late Mark A. Skibinski. Loving grandmother of Stacy, Margaret, Andrew, Kristina, Timothy (Bianca) Gould, Jessica Andrushko and Megan (Mark) Stansbury and 8 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Elizabeth Bakos, Mary Jane Lazarus and the late Cecelia Grzybek, Thomas D'Andrea, Cynthia Czapla and Deanna Fortkort. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Home Care and In-Patient Team at Hospice. If memorials desired, they may be made in Geraldine's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY, Inc. Arrangements by C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc. Please share condolences online at www.mertzfh.com