SIOCK, Carol Ann (Potts)

SIOCK - Carol Ann (nee Potts)

March 18, 2018 of Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of the late Raymond J. Siock. Dear mother of Samantha Elisabeth and Sarah Ann (Vincent) Scibetta. Sister of Joanne (Tom) Fisher. Sister-in-law of Hedy Siock. Also survived by nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday at 2 PM at St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church, 2368 Eggert Rd. A reception will follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Bartholomew's Building Fund. Visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com