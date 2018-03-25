SINICKI, Frances (Kowalski)

SINICKI - Frances (nee Kowalski)

March 23, 2018, age 94, beloved wife of the late Edward A. Sinicki; loving mother of Sharon (late Paul) Heine; cherished grandmother of Gregory (Susan) Heine, Lisa (Jeffrey) Leach, Paul Heine and Jason Heine; adored great-grandmother of Justin, Jessica, Robert, Haley, Edward, Amelia and Madalyn; predeceased by three siblings; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Tuesday to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel, 4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY 14225, at 9:30 AM. Interment to immediately follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mrs. Sinicki was a member of the Chapel Seniors. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com