Shooting threat aimed at officer gets belligerent man arrested

A man who fought with police and then threatened an officer is now facing charges of harassment, disorderly conduct, obstructing justice and resisting arrest.

Buffalo Police officers found Carlos Rodriguez fighting with a woman on Allen Street at about 2:35 a.m. Saturday and ordered them to break it up and leave. Rodriguez refused and pushed an officer in the left shoulder. He then resisted being taken into custody, and had to be forcibly subdued and handcuffed.

While in the back of the patrol vehicle in the police garage, Rodriguez allegedly threatened to kill the same officer, saying, "If I see you on the street, I'm gonna shoot you in your face." This caused "annoyance and alarm" to the officer, according to the police report.

Rodriguez's age and address were not listed.