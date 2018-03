SCHWAB, Mary Alice (Doyle)

SCHWAB - Mary Alice (nee Doyle) Wife of Michael Schwab, both of Orchard Park, NY, passed away peacefully in her home in Orchard Park, NY, March 18, 2018; daughter of James and Francis Doyle, of Ernest, PA; surviving son, Tony Kosis, Sr.; daughter, Janis Kosis Ring; grandchildren, Tony Kosis, Jr., Danny Kosis, Keven Kosis, Krissy Ring, Katie Ring and Shawn Ring.