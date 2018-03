SCHMALTZ, William J.

SCHMALTZ - William J. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest March 18, 2018; loving son of the late Edward and Mildred Schmaltz; dear brother of Edward Schmaltz. Also survived by several friends. No prior visitation. Private service. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Share your online condolences at

www.lombadofuneralhome.com