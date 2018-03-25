Ronald K. Taylor, 64, Air Force Pararescueman and physician's assistant

July 28, 1953 – March 16, 2018

Ronald Keith Taylor of Fruita, Colo., a Buffalo native and career Air Force officer, died March 16 at the home of friends in Dixon, Wyo. He was 64.

Born in Buffalo, the son of a career Air Force maintenance chief, he spent his childhood on military bases around the world. He graduated from West Seneca West High School in 1971 and earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Buffalo State College in 1975.

Joining the Air Force in 1976, his duty stations included Iceland and Spain. He became a Pararescueman and, in 1989, earned a master’s degree in management from Webster University in Webster Groves, Missouri.

After his discharge in 1996, Mr. Taylor completed studies at a physician’s assistant school in Arnold, Maryland, and worked at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and in hospitals and clinics in Wyoming and Colorado.

He enjoyed long-distance bicycle touring, swimming and martial arts.

Survivors include his wife of 36 years, the former Linda Newman; two sons, Scott Colby and Casey Colby; a daughter, Krista Colby; his mother, Rita; two brothers, Mark and Eric; a sister, Luanne Jarosz; and two grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in the spring.