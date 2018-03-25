RIZZO, Dolores C. "Dee" (Greco)

RIZZO - Dolores C. "Dee" (nee Greco)

March 22, 2018 age 86, beloved wife of the late Angelo P. Rizzo; dear mother of Joseph (Gale) Rizzo and Diane (Frank) Mure; loving grandmother of Jason (Meredith) Rizzo, Christopher Mure, Michelle (Joshua) Hutchings and Lindsey Mure; great-grandmother of Frank, Cora, Olivia and Harper; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family invites you to a celebration of Dee's life to be held Monday evening 7-9 PM at Rizotto's Ristorante, 930 Maple Rd., Amherst, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday morning at 9:15 AM at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst. Family and friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made in Dolores' memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. or Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com