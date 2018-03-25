Refugees speak on immigration policy Tuesday at Daemen

Refugees from Sierra Leone and Liberia will give their perspectives in a panel discussion on how changes in refugee and immigration policies are affecting Western New York. The forum will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Wick Campus Center Social Room at Daemen College, 4380 Main St., Amherst.

Also participating will be the Rev. Joan Montagnes, pastor of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo; Irene Rekhviashvili from Journey’s End Refugee Services; and Brian Zralek, organizer for VOICE Buffalo.

The program, “Refugees: Immigrants and Asylees: The Stories Behind the Policies,” is free and open to the public. Lunch will be served. It is co-sponsored by Daemen’s Paul A. Saffrin Center for Sustainability and Civic Engagement and the college’s History and Political Science Department, Master of Public Health Program and Paralegal Studies Program.