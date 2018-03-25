RATAJCZAK, Frederick

RATAJCZAK - Frederick Of Lancaster, NY, March 22, 2018. Beloved husband of Judith (Fronczak); loving father of Lynne Ratajczak and Karen Meinhold; dearest grandfather of Victoria, Christopher, Alexandra and Donald; brother of Robert (late Gerry), Patricia (Joseph) Gasiecki and Joseph (Peggy). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's RC Church, Lancaster, Wednesday morning at 9:30. No prior visitations. Fred was the founder and first President of the Lancaster/Depew Ponytails.