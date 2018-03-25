PRIEUR, Carl J.

PRIEUR - Carl J. March 22, 2018, loving husband of the late Annette T. Prieur; dearest father of Deborah (Joseph) Terranova and the late Dennis Prieur; grandfather of Renee (Jake) Meyer, Crystal Prieur and Michael Terranova; great-grandfather of Roman, Elijah, Jackson and Shaylee Meyer; brother of Arthur Prieur, Naomi Morley and Claire (Donald) Dale. The family will be present at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME (Amherst Chapel), 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy. (at Bailey), Amherst on Tuesday and Wednesday from 4-8 PM. A Catholic Scripture Service and Blessing will be held on Thursday at St. Timothy Church, 565 East Park Dr., Tonawanda at 10:45 AM (please assemble at church).