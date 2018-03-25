PICTOR, William R., Sr.

PICTOR - William R., Sr. March 18, 2018 of Tonawanda, NY, beloved husband of Ann Elizabeth (Grange) Pictor; dearest father of William (Sarah) Pictor Jr. and Elizabeth (Robert) Betti. Family will receive friends on Friday, April 13 th, from 3-6 PM at St. Matthias' Episcopal Church, 374 Main St. (corner of Maple), East Aurora. Memorial Service, April 14th, at 11 AM at the church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the higher education institution of your choice, Hospice Buffalo, or Holloway Memorial Chapel (Ontario). Condolences www.howefuneralhome.com