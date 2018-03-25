PARISI, Angeline C. (Militello)

PARISI - Angeline C.

(nee Militello)

March 23, 2018; beloved wife of the late Carmelo "Carl"; dear mother of Stephanie (Jeffrey) Foulis and Carl Parisi; loving grandmother of Patrick and Daniel Parisi and Steven and Jaclyn Foulis; sister of the late Samuel (late Midge) Militello; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.) where prayers will take place Tuesday at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish at 9:30. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share your condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com