PALYSZESKI, Charles J., Jr.

PALYSZESKI - Charles J., Jr. Of South Buffalo, NY, March 23, 2018, dearest father of Kymberly (Alvin Washington), Jenelle Yammarino and the late Charles J. Palyszeski III; grandfather of Jaylynn, Adrien and Amaya Washington; son of the late Charles J., Sr. and Judith L. (Podraza) Palyszeski; brother of Faith (Mark) Houck, Hope (Henry) Thompson, Dawn (late Daniel) Troy (Tim Lewis), Mark (Tamara) and Darrell Palyszeski; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com