'Out of control' bar patron charged with assault

Lesson #1 in self control: Don't return to the scene.

Ewardo Arroya had returned to 678 Swan St. after leaving a corner bar drunk and "out of control," according to a Buffalo police report. He punched a picture frame, breaking the glass and cutting his hand, before also punching a woman in the eye and back of the head, causing her pain, swelling and bruising.

He was gone from the area when officers arrived, but he came back while they waited outside and filled out paperwork.

At that point, police arrested Arroya, 54, of West Street, and charged him with third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.