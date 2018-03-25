ORTIZ, Dorothy M. (Kezman)

ORTIZ - Dorothy M.

(nee Kezman)

Of Hamburg, NY, March 21, 2018. Loving mother of Eileen (Steve) McDonald, Cindi (Mark) Barnack, and the late Alan Ortiz; cherished grandmother of Alan Jr., Rachel, Sandra, Joseph, Steven, Justin, and seven great-grandchildren; dearest sister of Anna (late Richard) Foose, Judy (Michael) Alvarez, and the late Mary (late William) Gechell, late William (Joan) Kezman, late Katherine (late John) Slanac, late Michael (Patricia) Kezman, and the late Andrew Kezman; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Dorothy was a longtime member of the Jehovah's Witness Congregation of Hamburg. The family will be present on Monday, March 26th at Michael's Banquet Facility, 4885 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY, from 3-7 PM and where a Memorial Talk will follow at 7 PM. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.kaczorfunerals.com