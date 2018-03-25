ODDEN, Wallace E.

ODDEN - Wallace E. March 23, 2018, age 91. Beloved husband of 69 years to Carmella (nee Modica) Odden; loving father of Wallace (Irene), David (Linda) and Glenn (Mindy) Odden; cherished grandfather of Andrea, Eric, Aaron, Adam, Nathan and Allison; adored great-grandfather of three; caring brother of Barbara and the late Ernice, Gordon and LaVern; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the Urban- AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com