NELSON, Denton J.C.

NELSON - Denton J.C. Entered into rest on March 22, 2018, beloved husband of Cathreen (nee Voss) and the late Lynn (nee Coleman); proud father of Christopher (Terra), Scott (Mary) Nelson; loving grandfather of Tyler, Colin, Hunter, Aiden and Kiah Nelson; brother of the late Donald Nelson. Denton was a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy in 1962 as LTJG. He served until 1968. After his time in the Navy he joined American Airlines for 30 years as a Captain. Friends may call Sunday from 5-7 PM at the DENGLER ROBERTS PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst (one mile north of Maple Rd.), where a Celebration of Life will be celebrated on Monday at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Please share your condolences online at: www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com