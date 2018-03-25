MYERS, Kenneth A.

MYERS - Kenneth A. Of Hamburg, NY, peacefully entered into rest March 22, 2018, former husband of Cynthia M. (Divens) Arthur; dearest father of Tammy L. (Kenneth) Kruszka of Orchard Park, NY, Kenneth A. Myers II of Dunkirk, NY and Michelle M. VanAuken of Hamilton, NY; grandfather of Kenneth and Starr Kruszka, Timothy (Sarah), Matthew, Gregory, and Austin Myers, and Schuyler and Megan VanAuken; great-grandfather of Tyler Myers; son of the late Cleston G. and Elsie M. (McClure) Myers; brother of the late William (Eleanor) Myers, Donald (Patricia) Myers, Sr., Elsie (Joseph) Oehler, Mary (Gail) Thomson and Ronald Myers; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at St. Matthews United Church of Christ, 5289 McKinley Pkwy., Hamburg, NY on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 2 PM. Mr. Myers was a US Army Veteran who served during peacetime. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ken's memory to the Armor Volunteer Fire Department. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com