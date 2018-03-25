MROWINSKI, John S.

MROWINSKI - John S. March 22, 2018, of Cheektowaga, beloved husband of the late Clara (Tryjankowski); loving father of the late Alfred J. Mrowinski; dear brother of late Florence(lateAlois) Wasik; brother-in-law of Irene (Norman) Ratajczak; also predeceased by two brothers; survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Monday 4-8 PM at the KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton St. (one block east of Union Rd.) West Seneca. Mass of Christan Burial on Tuesday at 9:30 AM in St. Gabriel R.C. Church (assemble at church). Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. John was an U.S. Army WWII veteran. Flowers are gratefully declined.