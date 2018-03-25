Mosier, Larry

Mosier - Larry Of Barker, NY, passed away on March 20, 2018, at Lockport Memorial Hospital, born March 13, 1957 to the late Fred and Bernice Mosier in Buffalo. Larry was the husband of the late Rita Mosier (nee Scott), survived by daughters April and Christeana Mosier and three grandsons; also surviving are his brother Jim (Debbie) Mosier, his aunt Phyliss Lange, two nieces, members of the Scott Family, and many friends. Larry was a furniture refinisher at Calvin's Furniture. He loved music, playing piano and guitar; also anything that had an engine in or on it, including boats and motorcycles. Memorial service and visitation will be held at a later date. Online register at www.RossFuneral Directors.com