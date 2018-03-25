Morning fight in parking lot leads to two arrests on weapons charges

Buffalo police arrested an unidentified man for illegally possessing a weapon while under an active order of protection after officers observed a fight in a parking lot at Jefferson Avenue and Genesee Street Sunday morning.

According to the police report, officers pulled into the lot at around 9:30 a.m. after being flagged down by people at the scene. They were immediately alerted to the presence of a weapon by someone who shouted, "He has a gun." The officers then spotted a .380-caliber handgun on the ground next to one of two suspects and a car.

One man jumped into the backseat of the car and, when ordered out by police, fled north on Jefferson before he was caught at Virginia and Cherry streets.

The second defendant also tried to get into the car when officers arrived, but abandoned the vehicle with the doors left open and a 12-gauge shotgun in plain view on the driver's side back seat.

Neither man arrested was identified in the report, which also did not describe the circumstances of the fight. Charges include third-degree and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, obstruction of justice and criminal contempt.