MOESCHLER, G. Robert, Jr.

MOESCHLER - G. Robert, Jr. March 11, 2018, beloved husband of Claire T. (Tindle); dear father of Pamela A. (Lawrence) Ricigliano; grandfather of Jacob and Emily; brother of Kathryn (Leland) Bujalski and the late Charles Moeschler. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Forest Lawn Chapel, Thursday, April 19th at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Buffalo Rotary Foundation. Please share your online condolences at: www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com